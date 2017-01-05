👙💋 A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Because one bikini is never enough! Kylie Jenner is still sunning it up in Punta Mita, Mexico, and there's a lot more bikinis where yesterday's came from.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, who's enjoying a January getaway with boyfriend Tyga and best friend Jordyn Woods, followed up her neon mesh suits with an olive Marysia stunner with scalloped edges. She modeled the bikini via Snapchat while testing out filters. She also rocked a skimpy black bikini with contrasting white stitching.



Most of the girls' pictures from "paradise" have been snapped while lounging on beach chairs outside producer Joe Francis' private estate, Casa Aramara. However, Jenner did share one slightly more active post of herself feeding a parrot — with her mouth. While the Kylie Cosmetics founder could barely contain her giggles, her beau looked on with a smile.



The reality star is taking a break after discovering that she made Forbes' "30 Under 30" list, thanks in no small part to her lucrative beauty empire. According to Forbes, Jenner is officially the second-richest member of her family behind her older sister Kim Kardashian. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated by posting the magazine shot to her Instagram account with the caption, "Thank you 🙌."



