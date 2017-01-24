Back to black! Kylie Jenner has gone back to basics, when it comes to her hair.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians beauty cut off her long locks and debuted a new short, black bob.



In a video posted on Snapchat on Monday, January 23, the 19-year-old proudly showed off her sleek and shiny do.



Posing in the passenger seat of her boyfriend Tyga’s car, Jenner gave her fans a glimpse of her glossy haircut.

“The gag is….I had to cut off all my hair today,” she captioned the video.



Although she admitted there was still a hint of her former bleached color in there.



“My hair is still blonde,” she added, zooming in on a tiny patch of hair on her temple that hadn’t got colored.



Jenner is no stranger to changing up her hair color, and was recently spotted wearing a blonde wig. But the self-confessed hair dye "addict" has also had it multiple shades of red, blue and pink in the past too.



"I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue, and I never even asked my mom. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair," she said in a thekyliejenner.com post in 2015. "It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."



