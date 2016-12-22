A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Holly jolly hottie! Kylie Jenner shared a sexy Instagram shot baring her rock-hard abs and curves on Wednesday, December 21.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur, 19, posed in a long-sleeved mustard crop top and high-cut bikini briefs in the post that gained more than 2.5 million likes from her nearly 82 million followers. Some of the famous teen’s Christmas decorations could be seen in the foreground: It appears that she wrapped her staircase in tinsel.

Jenner has shared a series of steamy shots throughout the week, including a bathroom-mirror selfie posted on December 20. In that, she posed in a gold velvet bandeau underneath a massive gray and white Puma tracksuit. And while Kardashian-Jenner fans know that sexy selfies are commonplace on her social media accounts, some followers noticed something new in another December 20 upload. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked fresh new rumors of a breast augmentation, as her bust appeared noticeably larger in her formfitting red leopard-print turtleneck.



“Did she get a boob job ? 🤔,” user @jynmo asked. Another Instagrammer, @maha_facts, let emojis do the talking with the comment: “💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉.”



While Jenner hasn’t addressed the latest speculation, she has revealed her trick for making her bust appear bigger before. “I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Jenner said on thekyliejenner.com. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

