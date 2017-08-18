Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner may be all wigged out, but Blac Chyna is nowhere near done playing with fun and colorful hairstyles. The Lashed salon owner, 29, attended the launch of her own figurine line on Thursday, August 17, wearing the most amazing blue ombre mermaid hair.

Chyna looked like a straight up sea goddess with wavy locks, which were an icy hue at the crown of her head, then faded to cobalt and dark navy. Her outfit had an ocean-inspired vibe as well. She wore a velvet blue bralette and matching bikini-style bottoms. She also donned a partially sheer skirt, which had a mermaid bodice and pink and orange floral embellishments.



JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Jenner, 19, on the other hand, just declared she's done with colorful 'dos. "I don't want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty," the lip kit maven announced in a new promo for the Sunday, August 20, episode of Life of Kylie.

The selfie-loving celeb, who is known for playing with bold and bright wigs and has rocked nearly every hue under the sun, explained that she no longer wants to be a "weirdo."



highlighter hair 🌈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

"I don't want to pull up with purple hair," she continued. "I'm over it. I'm over keeping up with this lifestyle of crazy hair and wigs and s--t."



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also explained how wigs have contributed to the evolution of her style: "I always try to be different, I always try to do new things. I think my following started to get a little bigger when I really was just finding out like my style and who I was and dyeing my hair. Not everyone was like dyeing their hair blue and green, you know? People know I just like do what I want. They just don't know what to expect."



