Her baby bump isn’t the only thing Kylie Jenner is showing off this week — she also gave the world a sneak peek of her Fall 2017 Lip Kit shades! The E! reality star, who is pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott, just introduced five new Kylie Lip Kits for fall in her first ever YouTube video with her friend Jordyn Woods.



“We’re here in my glam room,” Kylie, who’s rocking a platinum blonde wig, explains in the video, which is shot entirely from the shoulders up. “I really wanted to show you guys first my five new fall colors.” The new matte liquid lipsticks and lip liners are perfectly named for the season, and include Autumn, Hazel, Butternut, Libra and Wicked.



“I’m so here for Autumn,” the 20-year-old makeup mogul says as she shows swatches of the wearable shade. which is similar to her popular Kristen Lip Kit, but more nude. “My number one is Autumn,” Jordyn reveals of her favorite Lip Kit from the collection.



Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Butternut is a daring orange hue. “It literally is the color of butternut squash soup,” Kylie explains as she applies the product. “It’s definitely one of the crazy ones, but I think it’s kind of cool!”



Wicked is a bright purple color which would be perfect for Halloween. “I feel like I would wear this to a party,” Kylie muses. “Everyone’s going to ask you what lip you’re wearing if you wear this,” Jordyn agrees of the vivid shade.

Kylie’s Fall Lip Kit collection drops on October 6, Friday at 3 p.m. only on KylieCosmetics.com. Matte nudes are totally on trend right now, as they were seen on stars such as Heidi Klum at the Emmys. Which shade are you dying to try?



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.