That's one way to stand out! Kylie Jenner sported a neon yellow bob wig as she attended the first day of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Friday, April 14.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, shared a series of photos of her so-called "highlighter hair" on Instagram and Snapchat before she headed to the annual music festival. She captioned one post with a tennis ball emoji, which nearly matched the color of her florescent wig by hairstylist Tokyo Stylez.

To complete the look, Jenner wore a gold halter-neck mini dress by PrettyLittleThing and black boots. The metallic dress hugged the star's curvy figure and perfectly complemented her bright new 'do.



The makeup maven headed to Coachella with her BFF Jordyn Woods, who rocked a black bra, navy pants, a patterned headscarf and aviator sunglasses. Jenner shared a Boomerang video of herself and Woods, 19, chowing down on burgers and curly fries at the event. "Jordyns like .. don't do it bitch!" Jenner captioned the Instagram post.

Jenner's on-off beau, Tyga, also attended Coachella on Friday, but it appears the two did not cross paths. Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Tyga, 27, recently moved out of Jenner's $6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California, though source insisted the pair are "not broken up."



