Another year of sheer! Kylie Jenner proved the totally sheer dress trend is still going strong in a see-through Atelier Versace gown at the 2017 Met Gala held at the New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, hit the red carpet in a long-sleeved fishnet gown with a nude-colored bodysuit underneath. The frock was embellished with gold flowers and long fringe, which cascaded from the sleeves. The makeup mogul rocked a short platinum blonde wig and carried a sparkly gold bag to complete the look.

Jenner posed on the carpet with Donatella Versace and told E! News that wearing the designer was “a dream come true.” She added that she chose the look because she loved the “waterfall effect.”

The Lip Kit creator also took to Snapchat to show off a close-up of all her bling. She flaunted three enormous diamond rings and her light pink manicure, writing, “Nude diamonds.”

Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, also turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer black La Perla Haute Couture gown. The 21-year-old wore a teeny macramé bodysuit under the racy outfit.

