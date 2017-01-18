Splash News Online

Smokin'! Kylie Jenner experimented with sexy firefighter chic while stepping out in NYC on Tuesday, January 17.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, modeled a plunging nude bodysuit topped with a candy apple red vinyl skirt and a matching long coat. She accessorized her ensemble with see-through booties and her diamond promise ring from beau Tyga.

In keeping with the red hot theme, the "Feel Me" rapper, 27, finished his athleisure ensemble with a zip-up jacket emblazoned with flames.



The longtime couple were joined on their dinner date by The Weeknd, who kept casual in an all-black look, save for a midnight blue bomber jacket. The 26-year-old "Starboy" rapper's presence comes a week after his relationship with Selena Gomez was unveiled — and just months after his breakup with Jenner family friend Bella Hadid.



Splash News Online

But Jenner didn't comment on that. Instead, the Kylie Cosmetics founder's only peek into the dinner came in the form of a snap with her friend Victoria Villarroel Gamero, which she captioned "Brunette is Best."



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



