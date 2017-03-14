Something's fishy about Kylie Jenner's latest look. On Saturday, March 11, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in head-to-toe fishnet attire to grab dinner at L.A.'s Catch restaurant.

The Lip Kit maven, 19, wore a black netted bodysuit with a mock-neck top and nude lining. She teamed the one-piece with a high-waist skirt, which featured a larger, square fishnet pattern. To finish her themed attire, the social media queen worked a pair of fishnet-like caged black heeled boots that hit just below her knees.

Earlier that week, Jenner was spotted on a Disneyland date with her boyfriend, Tyga, on Wednesday, March 9, in Anaheim, California. She wore a white sports bra–like crop top and high-waist distressed jeans. Jenner carried a small black backpack with gold chain straps and topped her look with a baseball cap.

