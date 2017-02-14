A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

It's arrived! Kylie Jenner's New York Fashion Week pop-up shop officially, well, popped on Monday, February 13, and naturally, King Kylie was there for the grand opening.



With beau Tyga by her side, Jenner, 19, arrived (reportedly belatedly) to her second-ever pop-up shop and greeted a screaming crowd while wearing a skintight nude dress, topped with a furry coat. She also donned a baby-pink wig — a perfect complement to her peach eye makeup (no doubt the product of her Royal Peach Palette). She later ditched the wig to sit front row with Madonna at Philipp Plein's NYFW show.



According to People, fans came as far as Las Vegas and waited as long as three days to get into the blush-hued boutique in New York's SoHo neighborhood. The pop-up shop housed a whole wall of her beloved lip kits, plus limited-edition items such as her Valentine's Day collection. Pieces from the official Kylie shop were also available ahead of the website's Valentine's Day launch.

But just in case you couldn't make the trip to NYC — or life got in the way of a Kylie Jenner stakeout — don't fret. You can still shop her new clothing and accessories shop, courtesy of the website.



