Lady Gaga Flashes Serious Underboob for Sexy V Magazine Cover

Lady Gaga is the latest star to prove that summer 2017 is all about the underboob. The "Million Reasons" singer, 31, is covering the new issue of V Magazine in a teeny tiny crop top revealing the bottom of her breasts.

"The wait is over!" the magazine shared while debuting the cover on its Instagram account on Monday, August 28. "V109 #TheMusicIssue is finally here, with homecoming queen (and previous guest-editor) @ladygaga, who has had every metamorphic moment of her career commemorated with a V cover. Here she reunites with @hedislimane, who first photographed Gaga for the iconic cover of 2009's best-selling album The Fame Monster. Read the feature on our beloved collaborator, guest editor, rule breaker and style disruptor by #TamaJanowitz, and see a retrospective of Lady Gaga in V through 5 editions and 24 covers by @willwrights at vmagazine.com. Catch Gaga performing tonight at @citifieldfor her #Joanne world tour, and pre-order your copy now at vmagazineshop.com, on newsstands August 31."

V salutes @nick_knight and @showstudio for this elegant take on fall fashion done on @kyliejenner. We thank you for your fearless pursuit of beauty, as seen in this opening spread from an advance copy. V109 is on newsstands August 31. A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

But Gaga isn't the only star to stun in V Magazine's new issue. Kylie Jenner scored a fashion spread, and she bares it all in the photos! The 20-year-old reality star donned several completely sheer dresses. She appears to be taking a page out of sister Kendall’s book by freeing the nipple in a yellow ensemble.

"V salutes @nick_knight and @showstudio for this elegant take on fall fashion done on @kyliejenner,” the magazine posted on Instagram on Friday, August 25. "We thank you for your fearless pursuit of beauty, as seen in this opening spread from an advance copy. V109 is on newsstands August 31."

