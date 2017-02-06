There were a million reasons to love Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, and her wardrobe was one of them. The Grammy winner, 30, shimmered in three custom ensembles by Atelier Versace.



Patrick Smith/Getty

Mother Monster opened her 13-minute set on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium with a rousing rendition of “This Land Is Your Land.” As she jumped down to the stage, her fully beaded jumpsuit caught the light. The piece featured sculptural shoulder details and Swarovski crystal accents all throughout, teamed with matching heeled boots. For her second look, she donned a gold embellished jacket with strong, studded shoulders, keeping the bodysuit and boots. But for a final look, the “Perfect Illusion” musician emerged in a football-inspired white jacket with Swarovski-covered shoulder pads and embroidered hot pants.



TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Gaga’s bodysuit “was always about celebrating all that she has done in this first decade of her career,” Brandon Maxwell, her longtime stylist, told Vogue. “Versace has been such an important part of her fashion history, so it was such a natural choice to work with them on the costumes … They know not only how to design functional costumes that work well for performance, but also that would deliver visually on the spectacle and excitement that a stage like the Super Bowl halftime show deserves.”



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The bond between the Italian fashion house and Gaga is so tight that Donatella Versace attended the festivities and posed with the musician before she hit the stage. “The whole Versace team are family to us,” Maxwell continued to Vogue. “I am incredibly proud of my friend for her hard work, dedication and integrity, and beyond proud to have been a part of this milestone moment in her life.”

