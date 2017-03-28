Everyone knows Lady Gaga can throw meat, human hair and silicone on a dress and call it an outfit. But as of late, the pop star has ditched her more eclectic looks for stunning silhouettes on the red carpet. In honor of Mother Monster’s 31st birthday, Us rounded up seven of her most stylish moments below.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emmys 2015

According to designer Brandon Maxwell, Grace Kelly inspired Gaga's one-shoulder Emmy Awards look on September 20.



Jason Merritt/Getty

Golden Globes 2016



She was a velvet vixen in a custom black Versace gown when she took home Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series award for her work in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Oscars 2016

The songwriter played the piano and sang an emotional rendition of “Til It Happens To You” in a strapless Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit alongside dozens of abuse survivors.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Grammy Awards 2016

Gaga channeled her inner Ziggy Stardust in a blue Marc Jacobs trench-coat dress and an orange wig for her tribute to David Bowie.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Met Gala 2016



On May 2, Gaga truly embraced the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age of Technology" theme at New York City’s Met Gala where she stunned in a metal-inspired Atelier Versace leotard.

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty

2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Party

After performing her hit single "Million Reasons" at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, Gaga changed into a sheer lace Azzadine Alaïa gown for the afterparty on December 1.

Venturelli/Getty

The Fashion Awards 2016

She celebrated her friend and favorite designer, Brandon Maxwell, at the British Fashion Awards — and you bet she wore one of his designs.



