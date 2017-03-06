Thanks to her adorable Kohl’s apparel collection, Lauren Conrad makes it easy for Us to copy her style. And now, with her new fine jewelry line, LC fans can snag a look-alike of her enviable two-carat round cut engagement ring.



Conrad, who married lawyer William Tell in September 2014, designed a similarly styled ring among the other earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings in her jewelry line for Kohl’s, LC Lauren Conrad Fine Jewelry.

Conrad’s Instagram followers know she’s a fan of pink — The Hills alum purposefully filters all of her photos to the same peach shade — so it’s no surprise that her LC collection engagement ring is a light pink stone, called morganite, on top of a rose gold band.

What is arguably the best part about the engagement ring is its amazing price tag. It is currently available to purchase on kohls.com for a mere $700, marked down from its original price of $2,000.

The 31-year-old designer, who is currently pregnant with her first child, shared her excitement about the fine jewelry collection’s debut on her Instagram February 23. The Laguna Beach native wrote, “I’m so in love with the tiny rose gold and diamond rings. . . so pretty stacked or worn by themselves 😍.”

I'm so in love with the tiny rose gold and diamond rings in my new line of @lclaurenconrad fine jewelry! So pretty stacked or worn by themselves 😍 Online now. 📷: @jessiburrone A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

