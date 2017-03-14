It's probably safe to assume that multihyphenate Lauren Conrad will never have to go on another job interview in her life, but that wasn’t always the case for the Hills star.

Conrad, 31, went on several job interviews before nailing her internship at Teen Vogue in California and eventually moving on to build her fashion empire. The LC Lauren Conrad collection for Kohl's designer, who recently launched a line of special-occasion dresses, recently spoke about her interviewing days and, specifically, what she'd wear.



Getty Images

“When I was finishing high school and was going on job interviews, most of which were not filmed [for Laguna Beach], I always wanted to look very professional,” she told Refinery29.

Though the Laguna Beach, California, native confessed she has some outfit regret — but, let’s be real, who doesn’t? — she knew what she was doing when it came to practical footwear. The Paper Crown designer said her tried-and-true interview shoe was a pair of nude ballet flats.

“I went to BCBG and bought a nude pair of flats. I wore them with different outfits, all of which weren't amazing,” the future mom, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, told Refinery29.

Her reasoning? “Nude flats with a peep-toe just read 'professional career woman' to me, for some reason,” she said. “I was still very young, so I did anything I could to feel and look more mature."

