When it comes to first dates, Laverne Cox is all about that natural beauty. Though no stranger to getting all glammed up for red carpet events, the 45-year-old actress shared she refuses to pile on the makeup when going on dates for a very important reason.

"My whole dating [philosophy] is, I show up as Laverne," the Orange Is the New Black star told Access Hollywood in a Monday, August 21, interview. "I don't glam up. I give maybe a little powder for shine, and I'm like, this is it. Because the first few dates, you don't know if they're going to last or not."



While, of course, there's nothing wrong with dolling up if you so desire, we applaud Cox for staying true to herself and not feeling pressured to wear makeup to impress someone if that doesn't feel right to her.

The 5-foot-11 beauty also revealed her dating philosophy in general and how it has evolved over the years. "It's not about trying to make [dates] like me," the Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again actress shared. "I used to try and make them like me. Now [my dating criteria is], do I like you? Do we have anything in common? Are you into the real, authentic Laverne, stripped way down?"

The next day, Cox admitted she hadn't planned on being so candid about her dating life (though we're so glad she was!). "I didn't know I would be talking about #dating on @accesshollywood yesterday but I just went with it and spilled all the t. Love you @kithoover and @alldondre. #TransIsBeautiful #OITNB #Emmys #authenticity," she wrote.

