Pretty in hot pink! Two days before attending the 2017 Oscars, Lea Michele was snapped sunning it up in Hawaii on Friday, February 24, wearing what, in our humble opinion, is the finest of spring break swimsuits.

The Scream Queens actress, 30, popped on the beach in the neon one-piece. The back boasted a low scoop, while the front flaunted just a touch of sexy.

Solid and Stripe's The Anne-Marie Swimsuit, which retails for $160 at net-a-porter.com, is perfect for beach beauties of different shapes.

That said, if shocking pink isn't quite your speed, Michele, fully on the one-piece train, rocked another suit we adored: Milly's Beach Please One Piece Swimsuit ($185, bloomingdales.com), a black stunner with white lettering across the front cheekily reading — you guessed it — "beach please."

The Glee alum appeared to have the time of her life on her girls' trip with celeb hairstylist Sarah Potempa and celeb makeup artist Stevi Christine. She shared numerous beach, pool and palm tree pics from "paradise" via Instagram, each one more colorful and smiley than the last, including one snap that showed her jumping up from the middle of the ocean. She facetiously captioned that one, "Having zero fun 🌊."

