With only two months to go until Riverdale's official Season 2 premiere date, we jumped at the chance to speak with one of our favorite actresses from the hit CW series, actress Lili Reinhart. She plays perky Betty Cooper, who has a hidden dark side, so we did a little sleuthing at the St. Ives Mixing Bar in NYC to find out if the actress had some secrets of her own to share with Us Weekly.

Stylish: You frequently post pictures of your breakouts on social media. Why is it important for you to show fans that you don’t have perfect skin?

LR: It makes you feel like s—t when everyone on TV or in the movies has perfect skin because it’s just not realistic. I look at myself on the show and my skin looks pretty perfect, but it’s not in real life. It really isn’t. It’s smoke and mirrors, really. I have cystic acne so I get major breakouts and have to go to the dermatologist all the time.

Stylish: How do you treat your cystic acne?

LR: I’ve done cortisone shots for my big zits. I use spot treatments every night. I take major care of my skin. I feel like when it comes to the health and care for your skin, you have to go back to the basics. I use St. Ives' apricot scrub — it’s not super rough and it gets the job done. The point of exfoliators is to get dead skin off the face. It needs to have some grit to it. The scrub is definitely gritty, but it makes my skin feel like a baby’s butt when I’m done.

Stylish: Walk Us through your skincare routine.

LR: I start with an acne cleanser followed by a rosewater toner and finish with a retinol cream on my pimples as a spot treatment.

Stylish: You’re a role model for many out there. Who do you admire in Hollywood right now?

LR: I really commend Bella Thorne. She talks about her skin all the time. I think the way she talks about her skin and the way she just accepts it is something that I really do genuinely admire. It is something that I still struggle with. I do get self-conscious. I do cover up my skin with concealer every time I leave the house in case someone wants to get a photo. Definitely being in the spotlight is hard. This is my skin. It’s me and there's nothing I can do about it. It’s not like I can hide it by wearing a baseball cap on the red carpet.

Riverdale Season Two kicks off on the CW Wednesday, October 11, at 8 P.M. ET.



