Lili Simmons: What’s in My Bag?

Whether her pals need a makeup fix or ibuprofen, Lili Simmons’ Louis Vuitton purse is at the ready. “Sometimes my friends joke that I have the ‘mom bag,’” says the star of Showtime’s Ray Donovan.



The 24-year-old actress shares what else is stashed inside.



Lip Service

“I can’t live without my Maybelline Baby Lips, because I go crazy if my lips are dry or chapped. It’s easy, quick and gives you a tiny bit of color.”



Lucky Charm

“I have this rose quartz that reminds me to love and stay grounded. I got it on a trip in Sedona where I did some meditation.”



Eating Green

“Most people don’t do this, and I hope that maybe they’ll get into it. I carry To-go Ware’s reusable utensils that are made out of bamboo. If I get something to go, I say, ‘No plastic­ware.’ Doing something for the environment makes me feel a little better.”



All Ears

“I always have my pink Beats headphones. They stand out. If there are people next to me, it’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me.’”



Messy Mishap

“Before auditions, I carry the Laura Mercier Trans­lucent Loose Setting Powder just so I’m not shiny. One time, I didn’t screw it on tight enough and it went everywhere.”



Ray Donovan airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.



