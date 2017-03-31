"I have bags within bags — that's the key to my baggage," Lisa Rinna tells Us. And yes, the 53-year-old Bravo star really carries the infamous pouch of pills that caused all that drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Tuesdays, 9 p.m.). The mom of Delilah, 18, and Amelia, 15 (with Harry Hamlin, 65), tips out her Gucci tote for Us.

MOUTHING OFF

"I've got lots of lip stuff, for sure — they're the biggest part of my face! I've got Tom Ford Sable Smoke lipstick. I always have lip on, otherwise I'll chew my lips. It's funny: My mom does it too."

David Livingston/Getty Images

TUMMY TIME

"I carry Alka-Seltzer tablets for when you've had a big night and your stomach is upset."

JET SET

"On planes, I use Carita Supreme Solution patches for under the eyes and XpresSpa earplugs."

Shana Novak





CLEAN SWEEP

"When I travel, I wipe everything down with Clorox wipes. I wipe the phone, the TV, the light switches. Everyone thinks I'm crazy. I'm not a germophobe; it's about staying healthy."

LASTING TIES

"I have the kabbalah red string that you get from the Kabbalah Center. I've been carrying it for, like, 12 years. I still practice."

CANDY CRUSH

"i've got some Dentyne Pure gum. Sometimes I'll buy a PayDay candy bar. I always get a PayDay at the airport."

Rinna also carries a Louis Vuitton wallet filled with personal photos and her Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue cards; a Bottega Veneta keychain; an iPhone 7 in a Givenchy case; an iPad: "I'm watching Breaking Bad"; IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50; Bobbi Brown Sheer Finish Pressed Powder in Warm Natural; Blinc mascara; MAC Lipglass in Lust and lipstick in Kinda Sexy; Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Bronzer in Glow; Chanel lip gloss in Rose Sand; NARS concealer in Ginger and blush in Orgasm; Malin+Gotez lip moisturizer; a Lancer Lift and Plump Sheet Mask; Magic Move pomade; a tube of Neosporin: "you put it in your nostrils so you don't get sick when you fly"; her passport and Global Entry card; stevia packets; Band-Aids; EO lavender hand sanitizer; a notebook "to jot things down"; and Ray Ban aviators.

