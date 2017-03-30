It’s the breast day ever for busty women! Lively, an indie lingerie brand, just released a new bralette specifically designed for DD to DDD cup women.

Called the Busty Bralette, the triangle style bra comes in black and light pink, and is just $35. The best part? It is seriously so supportive! It was designed with Lively’s already popular Mesh Trim Bralette in mind. But instead, it has thicker straps and wider bands under the cups for maximum support.



A post shared by LIVELY (@wearlively) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

One of Lively’s models, Elizabeth, who is wearing a Size 1 in the Instagram photo above, was happy to finally find a stylish and supportive bralette, which many big-breasted women cannot get their hands on because they simply do not exist.

“When you’re not worried about what’s going on in your shirt and whether or not you’re supported on that front, you can focus on putting your best foot forward,” she wrote on Instagram March 28.

Lively’s founder and CEO Michelle Cordeiro Grant was inspired to extend the brand’s sizing when she realized few companies actually catered to big-breasted women.

“Inclusivity has always been one of our brand's most important pillars, so extending sizing has always been a goal; we knew over a year ago that we wanted to offer extended sizes, especially in bralettes,” Grant told Refinery29 of Lively’s new inclusivity. “It was something so rare in the category, and we definitely saw it as a void in the market.”

