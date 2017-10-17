Ethan Miller/Getty

Lorde may currently be killing it on her world tour, but she’s killing the street style game too! The 20-year old singer took in a day of sightseeing in Milan last week — and posted a snapshot of herself rocking the slip dress we all need, during her day playing tourist.



my milano crib ☁️ A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

The best part? Her star print ‘90s Silk Laundry slip dress isn’t just cut perfectly (it hits at a sophisticated length — mid-calf — and it suits curves) but it can also be worn day to night, super easily. In the photo that the “Homemade Dynamite” singer posted, she’s sporting the sexy, yet understated (and comfy) number with a t-shirt underneath — perfect for daytime. Pair the look with a pair of sneakers or loafers and you have you have a uniform that could be worn to just about any casual affair, or if paired with a blazer or leather jacket, could be worn to work.

Even better: at the end of the day, you could ditch the tee, and swap in some stiletto heels for the perfect outfit to attend cocktails with your girlfriends, or even a date! Or add a statement coat for an ultra-glamorous look. The possibilities with this dress is truly endless. Our takeaway: invest in a classic silk slip dress ASAP.



If the cut of the lingerie-inspired frock isn’t your deal, fear not — midi-length dresses are super trendy right now. Selena Gomez is a fan of the midi-wrap dresses by the French brand Rouje, which have a more modest cut, but still have tons of sex appeal. Or if you are into the silky look, consider it the easy way to nab Winona Ryder and Kate Moss’s iconic grunge era style.

