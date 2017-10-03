Lucy Hale just revealed the secret to her bold, beautiful brows: it’s genetics! The former star of Pretty Little Liars shared a fresh-faced photo of herself with her father in Vancouver, Canada on Instagram, and we can totally see that strong brows run on her dad’s side of the family.



“Papa Bear takes on the Couve 🇨🇦 Ya wonder where I got my brows from?” the 28-year-old actress and Avon brand ambassador captioned the photo on Saturday, September 30.



Although her thick brows have become part of her signature look these days, Lucy confessed that she once had a unibrow and fell victim to over plucking at one point, like most of us. “I was always a little girl with a unibrow, and you go through a brow evolution,” she told Teen Vogue. “Now, I don’t even do anything to them. Your body remembers what you want. I finally found the shape that works for me. All [my makeup artist] Kelsey [Deenihan] does is fill them in a little bit. I’ve had horror stories where I’ve over-plucked them, and then finally they grow back out, and then I let someone else touch them and it is a disaster. I vowed to never let anyone touch them again. Long live the big brow!”



Preach, Lucy! So what products does she use to beautify those brows? In addition to being blessed with good genes, the starlet told W magazine that her go-to goods are Diorshow Brow Styler and Mark’s Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil in Universal Shade.



