Hair-raiser! With Donald Trump as president of the United States, it’s not surprising his much-maligned golden locks have caused cosmetic companies around the world to take notice. Indie brand It’s a 10 Haircare started it’s 30-second Super Bowl commercial on February 5 with a jab at Trump’s hair. "We’re in for at least four years of awful hair,” the ad said. "So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair.” Now the U.K.-based cosmetics company Lush took the president's signature hair and ran with it by recently announcing a Trump-inspired hair product at its yearly summit.



PA

Named Yuge, in honor of the way the Queens-born real-estate mogul turned POTUS pronounces “huge,” the hair oil's name was “inspired by Trump’s use of the word ‘yuge,’ given the product’s voluminous nature,” a spokesperson for the company told Teen Vogue February 23.

Courtesy Lush

Yuge is one of four other oils that are currently being tested for release. Shockingly not orange, it will come as a blue hexagon on a stick with the intended purpose of adding volume and moisture. With such ingredients as sea salt, enzymatic pineapple and a mixture of jojoba oil, olive oil and honey, it might be safe to say your hair will look better than President Trump’s.

Courtesy Lush

The new product is not available for purchase just yet, but the announcement comes at the same time as Lush’s new “All Are Welcome” campaign. The company, which is known for being an ethical, all-inclusive and anti–animal-testing retailer, took to its site to reiterate its ideals, writing: Lush has always been, and will always be, a safe space for everyone—regardless of immigration status, gender, race, age, sexual orientation, religion or political affiliation.

