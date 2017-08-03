The MAC Girls Collection is here! Starting on Thursday, August 3, the six uber-hyped eyeshadow and highlighter palettes, each of which come with eight matte and shimmer shades, as well as one highlighter, will be available for purchase for $39 each at MAC stores and maccosmetics.com.

Included in the collection, of course, is the highly-anticipated Basic Bitch palette. Don’t let the name fool you though, because the term basic isn’t meant to be a slight here — instead, the Basic Bitch palette is packed with essential eyeshadows for creating go-to, classic looks, whether it’s a neutral eye or a subtle smokey look.

The other palettes include the Rockin’ Rebel, a palette geared toward daring blue and teal looks; Mischief Minx, which is packed with warm orange tones; Fashion Fanatic, a palette filled with pinks and purples; Pretty Princess, a subtle, soft pink palette; and last but not least, Unapologetically Power Hungry, which is filled with shimmering golds and champagne nudes.

Think of these palettes as MAC’s take on the Urban Decay Naked palettes. The collection was originally teased by MAC senior Makeup Artist Netta Szekely, who revealed the Basic Bitch palette during Milan Fashion Week in February.

