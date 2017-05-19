Madchen Amick: What's in My Bag?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mädchen Amick has a fondness for the past. "I love vintage cars," says the Twin Peaks actress (season 3 premieres on Showtime May 21 at 9 p.m.). And bags: "Mine are all so old! I pick them up at vintage stores." The 46-year-old mom of Sylvester, 24, and Mina, 23 (with husband of 25 years David Alexis) spills the rest of her stash.



Good Scents

"I always have essential oils with me. Lavender helps me sleep. I'll drip it around the hotel bed when I sleep in a new environment."

With the Band

"My dad gave me a hippie bead necklace that I carry around with me. He was a traveling musician, so he said that we would call it 'the love rope,' and the farther we went from each other, the stronger the rope got."

Go Undercover

"I don't carry too much makeup with me, but I have a Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage to touch up any funky pimples or little marks I might have on my face."

Quick Brushup

"I'm a huge fan of Crest 3D White Toothpaste. Even on set, you still have to freshen up!"

Rings of Fire

"I have a pair of gigantic hoop earrings. It doesn't matter where I am or what I'm wearing, when I throw on my hoops, they always give me that attitude I need."

