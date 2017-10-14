Madelaine Petsch: What’s in My Bag?

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The day is etched in Madelaine Petsch’s mind. “The tragedy of February 2017,” she recalls of leaving an uncapped pink lipstick in her black backpack. Grabbing for tissues, “I salvaged the bag,” says the star of The CW’s Riverdale.

The 23-year-old shares the remnants with Us Weekly.

Drugstore Must

“My favorite lip balm is weirdly enough just a little tube of Aquaphor. It’s clear and it will keep my lips glossy and perfect for hours.”

About Face

“There are these clear patches from Peter Thomas Roth. If you get a surprise zit, you can throw them on and you can’t see it. I wear them out in public!”

Set In Stone



“My mom gave me a rose quartz that I carry every day. It promotes self-love. Whenever I feel a little down, I just hold it and get some good energy.”

Fresh Mouth

“Green tea-infused mints from Trader Joe’s — they will change your life. When you bite into them, it’s an explosion of flavor.”

Taking Note

“My way of finding a book is to go on Emma Roberts’ reading list. Now it’s The Girls by Emma Cline. I’m a firm believer in reading actual books.”

What else is inside’s Petsch’s bag? An iPhone 7 in rose gold; Miu Miu black sunglasses; a Makeup Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Concealer in Y21 and Y31; a Makeup Forever Ultra HD Powder; a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Lip Lustre; a Charlotte Tilbury lip liner in Lip Cheat; a Maybelline Superstay Better Skin powder foundation in Porcelain; a MELU juice card; hair ties; bobby pins; band aids; Trident gum; Aleve; Emergen-C packets; Wet Ones wipes; Arnica ointment; and a Genuine Health Fermented Vegan Protein bar in Lemon Coconut.

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

