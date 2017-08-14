Madonna’s Anti-Aging Face Mask is Magnetically Removed — No Rinsing Required!

Looks like Madonna has answered your prayers. The superstar reveals one of her biggest beauty routine secrets is using the MDNA Skin chrome clay mask. The best thing about the mask: no rinsing required.

Madonna, 58, shouted out MDNA Skin, a luxury beauty line she co-developed with Japan beauty company MTG, for their amazing chrome clay mask. The mask is said to rejuvenate, energize and uplift your skin. It’s derived from volcanic ash and is infused with a bunch of ingredients such as artichoke leaf extract, vitamin C and white willow bark extract to help your skin glow. But one of the more important ingredients is the added magnetic layer, which creates the magic to remove the mask without any water.

The rejuvenating set comes with a metal wand that you would slowly hover over your skin where the mask is applied and it’ll magnetically remove the mask. Its unique design won the Rejuvenating Skincare Award at the 2016 Marie Claire Beauty Awards in Hong Kong.

The mask is currently only available in Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, but don’t fret, the “Material Girl” singer promises it’s coming to America soon. She posted an Instagram video showing her glam squad applying the clay mask onto her face using a butter knife. Madonna captioned the video, “Gang-Gang working that MDNA Chrome Clay Mask! With a butter knife. We ain’t fancy! But this mask is fire (fire emoji) Coming to America Soon!!”

You can stay in the loop by subscribing on MDNA’s site to be one of the firsts to know when this extraordinary product will make its way to the U.S.

