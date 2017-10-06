Our editors recently tried out Madonna’s MDNA Skin products (more on that below), but it seems we’re in good company: Kim Kardashian showed off her beauty goods from Madonna’s new skincare line in an Instagram story this week.



“Look what I got in the mail today … MDNA Skin!” Kim says as she pans over the products and a handwritten note from Her Madgesty, no big deal. “Thank you so much Madonna, I am so excited to try this all tonight. I’ve heard amazing things.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

We’ll have to wait to find out how Kim likes the goods until she gives us an Instagram update, but Stylish took MDNA Skin’s Chrome Clay Mask ($120) for a test drive ourselves on Facebook Live to see how it worked.



Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Here’s what we found: this isn’t your mother’s mask. The unique formula contains volcanic clay from Montecatini Terme in Tuscany and features a magnetic coating that helps remove impurities from your skin.

When you remove the clay mask using MDNA’s Skin Rejuvenator tool which has a magnetic head, it’s supposed to lift the mask off your skin without any contact — although we discovered that part could get a tad tricky — while leaving behind a beauty serum that contains white willow bark extract and vitamin C.

Pro tip: remove any metal jewelry before you begin applying the mask to avoid the Skin Rejuventor tool accidentally latching onto your bling and use the plastic covers provided to avoid a mess. Watch our video above to see Madonna’s Chrome Clay mask in action. Spoiler alert: despite the learning curve, it got a thumbs up from all of our Stylish team members — find out why!

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.