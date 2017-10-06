Our editors recently tried out Madonna’s MDNA Skin products (more on that below), but it seems we’re in good company: Kim Kardashian showed off her beauty goods from Madonna’s new skincare line in an Instagram story this week.
“Look what I got in the mail today … MDNA Skin!” Kim says as she pans over the products and a handwritten note from Her Madgesty, no big deal. “Thank you so much Madonna, I am so excited to try this all tonight. I’ve heard amazing things.”
We’ll have to wait to find out how Kim likes the goods until she gives us an Instagram update, but Stylish took MDNA Skin’s Chrome Clay Mask ($120) for a test drive ourselves on Facebook Live to see how it worked.
Here’s what we found: this isn’t your mother’s mask. The unique formula contains volcanic clay from Montecatini Terme in Tuscany and features a magnetic coating that helps remove impurities from your skin.
When you remove the clay mask using MDNA’s Skin Rejuvenator tool which has a magnetic head, it’s supposed to lift the mask off your skin without any contact — although we discovered that part could get a tad tricky — while leaving behind a beauty serum that contains white willow bark extract and vitamin C.
Pro tip: remove any metal jewelry before you begin applying the mask to avoid the Skin Rejuventor tool accidentally latching onto your bling and use the plastic covers provided to avoid a mess. Watch our video above to see Madonna’s Chrome Clay mask in action. Spoiler alert: despite the learning curve, it got a thumbs up from all of our Stylish team members — find out why!
