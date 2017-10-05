Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic



When it comes to her beauty routine, Malin Akerman likes to keep things all natural. The actress — who partnered with Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions — chatted with Stylish exclusively about how she maintains her glowing complexion.

An essential part of her routine: coconut oil, and she doesn't just apply it to her skin or hair! “I think using coconut oil in the morning and swishing it around your mouth for 5-20 minutes is really a great trick, not only for whitening your teeth, but it’s great for your gut,” she told Us. “A healthy mouth is a healthy body. I think it’s a really important part of a beauty routine.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Another fundamental step in her everyday life: vitamins. Akerman revealed to Stylish that she has seen an overall improvment after taking Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies. “[Being an actress] my hair gets torn and worn all of the time…It’s got everything that you need, everything that your body needs to help it out. I neglected that for a little while and saw a down turn in my hair,” the mother of one explained.

The 39-year-old — who has struggled with thyroid problems — told Stylish that she is mindful of what she puts in and on her body. Her final tip: “I think if you’re eating healthy, staying hydrated and trying to eat as much organic and natural... your skin shines in a different way.”



