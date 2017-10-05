TOP 5

Malin Akerman Reveals the Most Important (and Unconventional) Part of Her Beauty Routine

By Gabrielle Bernardini


When it comes to her beauty routine, Malin Akerman likes to keep things all natural. The actress — who partnered with Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions — chatted with Stylish exclusively about how she maintains her glowing complexion.

An essential part of her routine: coconut oil, and she doesn't just apply it to her skin or hair! “I think using coconut oil in the morning and swishing it around your mouth for 5-20 minutes is really a great trick, not only for whitening your teeth, but it’s great for your gut,” she told Us. “A healthy mouth is a healthy body. I think it’s a really important part of a beauty routine.”

Another fundamental step in her everyday life: vitamins. Akerman revealed to Stylish that she has seen an overall improvment after taking Nature’s Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies. “[Being an actress] my hair gets torn and worn all of the time…It’s got everything that you need, everything that your body needs to help it out. I neglected that for a little while and saw a down turn in my hair,” the mother of one explained.

The 39-year-old — who has struggled with thyroid problems — told Stylish that she is mindful of what she puts in and on her body. Her final tip: “I think if you’re eating healthy, staying hydrated and trying to eat as much organic and natural... your skin shines in a different way.”

