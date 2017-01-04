Credit: Getty Images

Primping passengers, unite. It’s not uncommon to see women applying their makeup while on public transportation — after all, who has time for a 22-step routine before you leave the house, like Kylie Jenner? But a British man took it upon himself to correct a woman who wanted to fix herself up on New Year’s Eve.

Twitter user @rosamundi recapped the showdown in a series of posts, as reported by the Metro UK. “Bloke has just told the woman he's with not to put makeup on on the Tube. Every other woman in the carriage is now fixing their makeup,” she wrote. The tweet gained over 1,000 retweets and plenty of opinions.

“a strange man on the bus once told me ’putting make up on in public is very unbecoming of a lady,’” another responded to the tweet.

“quite,” @rosamundi said. “I don't normally do makeup in public in case I poke myself in the eye, but we all treated it like a declaration of war.”

Applying makeup in public — especially on the train or bus — is a debatable issue stateside, too. In 2015, the MTA addressed “clipping” and “primping” in an ad for their courtesy campaign, seen on buses and trains all over New York City, Long Island and Connecticut. “Everybody wants to look their best, but it’s a subway car, not a restroom,” the poster reads.

Keep reading to see some of the most colorful reactions to @rosamundi’s story, and tell Stylish: Is applying makeup while on public transportation a “do” or “don’t”?

@rosamundi Was it not friendly advice? Gets bumpy on the tube... pic.twitter.com/456SED99lD — James Fenn 🎩 (@JamesFenn90) December 31, 2016

@rosamundi You can tell which men don't like you replenishing your lippy in public. I always give them an extra lip smack and pout. — Liiiiiiiiiiiiiiis (@lizpidd) December 31, 2016

@rosamundi I do this on the way to work. Some men confused that I've let them see me before being fully "done". Thing is I don't care. — Anna Derbyshire (@AnnaDerbyshire) December 31, 2016

@dollyglasses @Elizabethh320 @rosamundi I hate it when someone sits next to me & starts putting Make Up on that's because Im allergic to it — Anne Wendy Pinder (@WendyPinder) December 31, 2016

@rosamundi I presume the whole carriage now have joker faces — Kev (@KevPharmacist) December 31, 2016

@rosamundi As an inveterate transport-make-up-er, it's defo abt using your stops wisely. Stop = frantic mascara application! — Lauren Johnson (@History_Lauren) December 31, 2016

@rosamundi @Gary_Bainbridge Imagine if all the women started to come at him with open tubes of lipstick, "you would look so much prettier.." — gfrancie (@gfrancie) December 31, 2016

