A dress fit for royalty! Mandy Moore glowed on the red carpet on Wednesday, June 7, in a royal blue dress. And as it just so happens, it’s the same outfit that Kate Middleton donned last year during her Royal Tour of Canada.

Moore, 33, who voiced Disney’s princess Rapunzel in Tangled, wore the asymmetrical A-line Preen dress at an FYC event for her NBC hit show This is Us in L.A. Moore’s style proved effortlessly chic with her loose beach waved hairstyle and minimal makeup. She completed her look with a multi-blue colored clutch and silver strappy sandals.

Duchess Kate, 35, wore the same Preen dress in red on September 26, 2016, while at a reception at Government House during her tour of Canada. This tour was the first that Duchess Kate and Prince William were accompanied by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Middleton opted to wear her hair in an elegant up-do and kept her color pallet consistent by accessorizing with a deep red clutch and red heels — an homage to Canada's national color. She topped off her look with a dazzling diamond maple leaf brooch.

We think both ladies look amazing, so we’re asking you: Who wore it best? Vote in the poll below!

