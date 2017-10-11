James Devaney/GC Images

Margot Robbie has played sexy characters on screen in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Focus, but don’t expect to see her in any scantily clad costumes come Halloween. The gorgeous 27-year-old Aussie actress revealed that she actually prefers dressing up as male characters for the annual October holiday.



“Every Halloween I dress as a guy character because they are always the most fun,” she told W magazine. “From day one, I never got the Halloween slutty costumes. I went out as Jason from Friday the 13th, with my jumpsuit and machete. I was in New York that year, and it was snowing. I thought, Surely, everybody is going to cover up. But every other woman was in lingerie.”



Margot said her biggest Halloween success so far was dressing up as Alien, James Franco’s character in Spring Breakers, which she shared a photo of on her WhoSay. “I went to a place that would put my hair in cornrows, I had the Hawaiian shirt, I had grills," she explained. "I think nailed I it with that costume! Someone actually sent a picture to James Franco and he said, ‘Wow, you actually did a good job.’”



The actress said she appreciated seeing so many women (and especially men!) dress up as Harley Quinn, her character from Suicide Squad. “And so many guys dressed up as her, too, which is my favorite thing. I’ve always dressed up as guy characters, so to think that guys are now trying to take on Harley because she’s the coolest and the craziest —that’s pretty awesome,” she concluded. According to a Google Trends, Harley Quinn was the most popular Halloween costume searched in 2016.



We can’t wait to find out which guy Margot will go as this Halloween!



