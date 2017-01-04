Aspen moments. ❄️❤️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:56am PST

What a Heartbreaker! Mariah Carey ignored the backlash to her botched New Year’s Eve performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve by sharing snapshots of her Aspen vacation on Instagram Tuesday, January 4.

The Mariah’s World star, 46, sizzled in a shimmering bronze one-piece swimsuit while floating in a hot tub. She teamed the piece with diamond studs, a simple necklace, a bracelet and a massive cocktail ring. “Aspen moments. ❄️❤️,” she captioned the photo. And on January 2, she played in the snow while clad in a red jacket with a fur hood, red-and-black buffalo plaid leggings, white snow boots and massive black sunglasses. “Fun in the snow. Aspen is a winter wonderland. ❄️⛄️❤️,” she wrote.

Carey appears to be doing just fine after her set on the live telecast, where her earpiece malfunctioned, according to her team. (Dick Clark Productions maintained that it had “no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance” in a statement to Us Weekly). She struggled with “Auld Lang Syne,” “Emotions” and “We Belong Together” before leaving the stage.



Shortly after the snafu, she tweeted that “s--t happens” along with a GIF of her shaking her head, but she shared a more introspective response to the drama on January 3. “All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business,” Carey told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”



