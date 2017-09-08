Who doesn’t want pearly whites? Stylish is willing to bet no one — and while there are many teeth whitening products and procedures available to help brighten your smile, there are also small tweaks you can make to your beauty routine to maximize the whiteness of your smile. Celebrity makeup artist (he’s responsible for teaching Kim K. how to contour, so you know he’s legit) and Colgate Optic White ambassador, Mario Dedivanovic tells Us his beauty secrets for a pearly white grin.

First and foremost, Dedivanovic recommends that you brush your teeth prior to lipstick or lipgloss application to avoid altering a hue — a tip that he explains he takes so seriously that he keeps a tube of Radiant Toothpaste by Colgate Optic White in his kit in case a client needs it. But once you’ve brushed, there are some tricks you can employ too.

The most important? Reach for a lipstick or gloss with blue undertones. “Blue undertones on the lips will make for an instantly brighter smile,” Dedivanovic explains, continuing that blue tones will cancel out yellow or orange tones in the teeth. But this doesn't mean you have to wear a blue-toned red lipstick, a tip we've heard over and over again. If you like a more muted lip, mauve and wines shades have blue undertones, too.

Another interesting tip? Ditch the bronzer, or if you must get your glow on, keep it to a light dusting. As a rule of thumb, Dedivanovic explains that if yellow or stained teeth is of concern, one should avoid any yellow or orange toned makeup products because, “unfortunately they will accentuate and highlight similar colors.” But, if you do love a good dose of bronzer, Dedivanovic recommends using a light gloss to help lift the brightness of the teeth.

Tell Us: Will you be using any of this simple tricks to a whiter smile?

