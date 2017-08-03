Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Marisa Tomei is timeless — just as charming and talented as when she lit up the scene following the success of her first major role in My Cousin Vinny. Twenty-five years have past, yet the actress still looks as fresh as ever — and now she’s sharing her secrets!

Tomei revealed in an interview with Vogue just how she stays fresh and keeps healthy. First and foremost, the Crazy, Stupid, Love actress relies on healthy eating to keep herself looking great because it’s “an inside-out thing.” Tomei explained, “What I eat and how I connect with my body, feed my external … In terms of brass tacks, I try to eat seasonal, local, and organic foods as much as possible, almost all the time. Moving meditation, like dance meditation, makes me feel at home in my skin; it helps me on a spiritual, mental, and, ultimately, physical level.” Though she relies on exercise, the Wrestler star says the cornerstone of her beauty routine starts internally.

As for her beauty tricks, Tomei explained that she’s into infrared saunas for detoxing. “ It heats up the body from the inside out, so I get a lot of energy afterward and I feel so light.” she said.

The Academy Award nominee revealed that she uses Persephenie moisturizer and serum to keep her skin glowing, but relies on the cleansing classic, Cetaphil, to wash her face. Another Tomei beauty secret? Dry brushing. The Spiderman: Homecoming actress said that she uses a dry round brush on her skin before she showers, brushing lightly in the direction of her heart because it “keeps your lymph glands moving and makes your skin smooth on your body.”

While the actress says that her look is all about her skin, when she does use beauty products, she reaches for Clé de Peau concealer, which she calls “liquid gold,” Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara and BrowFood.

