Martha Stewart has an undeniable glow. The 76-year-old lifestyle guru always looks incredible, but it's not without taking extra good care of herself. The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star takes a variety of vitamins and supplements every single day (although she mixes it up throughout the week!) and just spilled on her wellness ritual.

"I take vitamins at different times during the day," Stewart, who has authored over 100 books, revealed to The Cut. "I only take what I feel I need that day."



One item on her list: Lysine. "It's a natural supplement that is good for stress," explained Stewart, "and good for nerves and that kind of stuff. It's very effective."

Vitamin D, calcium and magnesium are also important elements of Stewart's routine. Another thing she often reaches for when she needs an extra boost: Green juice! "That has a tremendous amount of vitamins in it, so that's made out of stuff I grow," she said. "I grow my own spinach all year round. I grow my own mint, my own parsley, generally my own cucumbers, my own oranges and lemons, and I always put an orange or a lemon in the juicer for that fabulous taste. Somebody brings it to me in the gym, so my trainer gets it, too, and they love it! Fresh, homemade green juice! And my driver likes it, too … my driver loves it."

However, Stewart definitely allows herself to indulge every now and then. "I love a good wine," she noted. "I'm not good at drinking alcoholic beverages during the day, so that has to be at the end of the day."

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.