Courtesy Cover Girl

Maye Musk, a 69-year-old model, dietician and mother to Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk, is adding another title to her impressive resume: she’s now a CoverGirl!

The cosmetics company announced the ground-breaking news on Wednesday, September 27, and Musk couldn’t be more thrilled. “I’m so excited to say that I'm now officially a CoverGirl! My three kids, ten grandchildren and I have had the hardest time trying to keep it a secret until today's big announcement,” she said in an Instagram post. “Who knew, after many years of admiring the gorgeous Covergirl models, that I would be one at 69 years of age? It just shows, never give up. Thank you Covergirl, for including me in your tribe of diversity.”

”Maye Musk is not only a timeless beauty, but a visionary who has always followed her own path, creating new opportunities and paving the way for so many others who might not meet the industry standard of ‘model,’ but are truly beautiful in every regard,” Ukonwa Ojo, the SVP of CoverGirl, said. “This is exactly what Covergirl is all about: owning your identity and proudly sharing with the world all the facets that make you, you. Maye is an affirmation of the power and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the world of Beauty. She is unstoppable and, together, we’re just getting started!”



Musk is making history as the oldest CoverGirl the brand has ever had. She joins a slew of inspirational women who have recently been named CoverGirls including Ayesha Curry and Issa Rae. Congratulations, Maye!



