Megan Boone: What’s in My Bag?

Megan Boone may fight crime on NBC’s The Blacklist (Wednesdays, 8 p.m.), but in real life, the 34-year-old actress is fighting to save the earth. “I want to support people who are living for others,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively of her “sustainable” stash.

Boone, married to artist Dan Estabrook, 47 (they share 17-month-old Caroline), spills the rest.

Skin Is In

“I’ve had my Joshu+Vela wallet for years and years and years. It’s a California company that uses leather sourced from the U.S. meat industry.”

Under Cover

“I have Kjaer Weis foundation, highlighter and lip tint. They’re all natural and it’s a five-minute face on the go. Everything is certified organic.”

Shana Novak

Saving Soles

“When my rental heels are killing me, I carry these Rothy’s flats that twist and fold and fit in any of my bags. They’re made from recycled water bottles and are surprisingly breathable.”

Head Start

“I’m loving these very toned-down, SparkNotes-style books for children called Cozy Classics. Caroline’s reading the baby version of Emma, that’s her favorite.”

Liquid Assets

“The heaviest thing I carry is my S’well water bottle in rose gold. I love that it’s women-owned and they plant a tree for every bottle bought.”

What else is inside Boone’s bag? An iPhone 6 with a black Alpatronix battery case; iPhone headphones; a Caroline Agnes onesie; a black makeup bag; Kjaer Weis Cream Foundation in Silken: Kjaer Weis Lip Tint in Romance; Kjaer Weis Cream Highlighter in Radiant; Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream; an ILIA Cucumber Water Stick; “Difficult Women” by Roxanne Gay; a New York Public Library card; a Whitney Museum membership card; a MOMA membership card; a metro card; a Brodo Broth company card; a Greyson Bakery Brown Sugar Blondie; Natracare Organic Baby Wipes; and a Michael Roger Celestial Decomposition Notebook.

