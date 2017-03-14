Lights. Camera. Action ✨ Shop Megan Fox's (@the_native_tiger) top looks - link in bio #FredericksxMeganFox A post shared by Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) on Mar 14, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

One foxy mom! Megan Fox stripped down to show off Fredrick’s of Hollywood’s new Spring 2017 collection.



“My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance and sensuality,” the actress, 30, told the lingerie brand. “I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally."

Fox teased the new pieces on Instagram Monday, March 13, when she shared a shot wearing a satin magenta bra and panty set. Other looks from the steamy photo shoot feature the New Girl star in a crushed-velvet corset, a bright aqua push-up bra and black leather and lace one-pieces. The sexy pics, shot in January, come just seven months after Fox gave birth to her third child, son Journey, with her husband, Brian Austin Green.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lead will also be collaborating with Fredrick’s of Hollywood to debut her own collection for the 2017 holiday season. She previewed the line, which includes lots of lace and long skirts, on Instagram last month. Fredrick’s showed off a few more of Fox’s designs on social media that day, teasing black and red bras and underwear with lots of straps and wrap elements.

"I think women should own what they wear,” Fox added to Fredrick’s. “Confidence looks great on everyone."

Fox became a global brand ambassador, stakeholder and creative partner for the Fredrick’s of Hollywood in September. Authentic Brands Group bought the lingerie retailer in June 2015, two months after it filed for bankruptcy.

