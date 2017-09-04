She doesn't just wake up like that! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds reveals to Us Weekly the best beauty advice she’s ever received, the makeup products she won’t leave home without, and her best beauty tips for new moms. Listen to what Edmonds, 32, had to say in our video series “Celebrity Beauty Secrets.” Watch the video above!

Beauty Products She Won’t Leave Home Without

Glo Minerals Under Eye Concealer: “I found this from Heather Dubrow. I borrowed some concealer from her once and it was this and she gave it to me … it's just is so good. I don’t know what it is. It’s like liquid gold on your face.”

Mac Lipglass: “I love the colors because they’re thick and opaque but it still has that gloss feel.”

Beauty Advice For New Moms

“My beauty advice for not getting any sleep with having a new baby is a little bit involved,” the reality star, who welcomed baby girl Aspen in November 2016 with husband Jim Edmonds tells Us. “It's to get your brows microbladed. I did it right after I had Aspen. Its basically a semi-permanent tattoo of your eyebrows and I wake up and I look really good. Your brows are already done and they’re such a defining feature on your face.”

Celebrity Beauty Inspiration

“It’s got to be Giuliana Rancic. She never wears any makeup and always looks perfect. I think that’s why she always looks so good," Edmonds explains. "She’s not overdoing her face and I think that’s the key to looking natural and beautiful."

The Best Beauty Advice I’ve Ever Gotten

Reveals the reality personality: “It’s from my mom: It’s just to drink tons and tons of water!”



The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



