Well, that makes another designer that's more than happy to dress the first lady! Melania Trump supported her husband, President Donald Trump, at his joint address speech in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 28, wearing an ensemble by Michael Kors.

FLOTUS, 46, quite literally sparkled in a black, sequin-embellished skirt suit by the American designer, cinched with a wide belt. She finished the ensemble with matching black pumps.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

As for the cost? According to Michael Kors' website, the Floral-Embroidered Stretch Pebble-Crepe Dinner Jacket retails for $4,995, while the slitted Floral-Embroidered Stretch Pebble-Crepe Slit Skirt rings in at $4,595, bringing the grand total to $9,590.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

The look was in stark contrast to her step-daughter Ivanka Trump. The former VP at the Trump Organization, 35, modeled an unadorned magenta sheath by Roland Mouret, complete with an asymmetrical neckline that featured a peekaboo bra strap detail. The same dress is currently available in black on Farfetch.com for $2,995.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Though it was a polished look, the Roland Mouret dress caused a bit of a controversy on Twitter. While President Trump, 70, urged those assembled and at home to "buy American," Mouret is a French designer, a fact that wasn't lost on social commentators. Many also felt that the first daughter's "cocktail dress" was inappropriate for Congress.

One tweeter wrote, "Dad said Buy American so Ivanka wore a French designer's dress #hypocrisy," while another added, "I mean really.. sitting next to the wife of #NavySEAL #KIA by her fathers orders A RED DRESS? UGH can anyone think?" And another said, "Show respect for the institutions of our democracy.Your dress is fine for cocktails but not for a joint session of Congress."

Melania's look, on the other hand, garnered mostly positively reviews. "The First Lady looked stunning last night in a Micael Kors gorgeous black beaded embellished gown," one tweeter said, while another agreed, "Melania was so breathtakingly beautiful tonight!" and added a heart-eyed emoji.

