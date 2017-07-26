Melania Trump’s Floral Dress Is One of Her Prettiest Style Choices Yet

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Pretty in pink! Melania Trump stepped out to a rally with her husband, President Donald Trump, in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 25, in a pink floral dress from Monique Lhuillier’s 2017 resort collection, and the style was a stand-out for her.

The sleeveless frock featured a flattering A-line silhouette that hit just below the knee and a delicate yellow, green and pink lace overlay. The first lady, 47, accented it with soft pink Christian Louboutin heels and a pair of flat-top aviator sunglasses while keeping her hair down and flowing for a look that was equal parts summery and chic.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The former model has worn Lhuillier to events before (as she did recently in June for the Ford's Theatre's annual gala), but the pattern was a bold move for her, as she leans toward solid colors and clean lines in her fashion choices. Her inauguration dress, for example, was a cream off-the-shoulder number by her stylist and former creative director for Carolina Herrera, Herve Pierre.



However, while it’s rare to see her in prints, we have seen Melania in floral at least once before. She donned a coat covered in 3-D blooms on her first official state trip in May. From Dolce & Gabanna, the one-of-kind piece had a $51,000 price tag.

As for Lhuillier, the Los Angeles-based designer called attention to the look on social media, posting a photo of Melania to Instagram with the caption “Our First Lady looking elegant on her way to an Ohio rally in #MLResort17 @FLOTUS #moniquelhuillier #flotus” with two flower emojis.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.