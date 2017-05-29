Melissa Rycroft: What's in My Bag?

Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com

Melissa Rycroft has traded in her diaper bag for designer swag. "It's not a bag that I would normally carry, but my birthday was a couple of weeks ago and my husband surprised me," Rycroft, 34, tells Us of the Louis Vuitton love Tye Strickland gave her. "He said, 'For the past six years, you've had a diaper bag, so I wanted to get you something nice.'"

The mother of Ava, 6, Beckett, 3, and Cayson, 12 months, tips out her tote for Us.

Scents of Humor

"Thierry Mugler's Angel perfume isn't my favorite, but my husband loves it. I know how to get that Louis Vuitton ..."

Snack Attack

"I always have a Quest Bar in my bag for those hangry moments, and Ava likes to pretend the Nabisco Barnum's Animal Crackers bar is a purse!"

Tickled Pink

"Whenever Beckett gets hurt, bless his heart, he has to walk around with the bright-pink Shopkins bandages that his sister picked out."

Wipe Out

"The Huggies One & Done wipes help clean up spills in the car, but they're not just for the kids. They're great for me too."

Feel the Scrunch

"My younger son, Cayson, likes to play with scrunchies. I get the Goody Ouchless ones so he can't pull or pinch himself, but I'm a little embarrassed when I go to the store. I feel like I have to explain, 'It's not for my hair!'"

