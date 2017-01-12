Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Even in her last days as FLOTUS, Michelle Obama is still fierce! The first lady, 52, wore black separates with silver zipper details on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 11.

For her appearance, Mrs. Obama chose a Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci black crepe jersey jacket and skirt. The topper featured an asymmetrical hem and silver zippers along the front and arms. Her fluted hem skirt, paired with Jimmy Choo Romy 85 silver mirror-leather pointy-toe pumps, also had a similar zipper that traced the side.

During the show, FLOTUS opened up about President Barack Obama’s touching farewell address in Chicago on January 10. Michelle and the couple’s oldest daughter, Malia, were visibly moved during the speech. "It is [getting emotional]. It's nuts. I feel like crying right now. I didn't think that it was going to be that emotional because it's like, 'Yeah, we're ready. Yeah, we're good. It's been eight years. Eight years is enough. We're packing up,'" she revealed. "But no, it has been surprisingly emotional for all of us in ways that we didn't expect."

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But it wasn’t all tears! With the help of Jimmy Fallon, FLOTUS penned a funny thank-you note to her husband. "Thank you, Barack, for proving you're not a lame duck but my very own silver fox," part of her fictional open letter read. "I'm angling for a good gift."

