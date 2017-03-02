Dreams do come true! In honor of the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, the theme park collaborated with French designer Marie Marquet of MiniMe Paris on a capsule collection.



Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images

The nine-item line, inspired by the magic and iconic characters of Disney, highlights Marquet's whimsical style. There are three fun headbands, including a re-interpretation of the theme park's beloved Minnie-ears souvenir. The collection also includes two felt hats, three T-shirts and a sweatshirt. All the items, made in Paris, retail for less than 200 Euros ($210 at current exchange rate).

"The world of Disney has been an inspiration for me since I was really small," Marquet told WWD at the line's launch event on Wednesday, March 1. The event was held at French store Colette, where the capsule collection will be sold during Paris Fashion Week. It will launch in stores at Disneyland Paris in mid-March.

You may have to embark on an adventure if you want to get your hands on these magical creations. It seems the collection will not be available for sale online.

The collaboration, two years in the making, marks the first time Disneyland Paris has teamed with a fashion designer on merchandise.

Check out photos of the fun items below!

