Details are just emerging from Miranda Kerr’s May 27 nuptials to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel: details of her gorgeous dress were first to be revealed, and now, there are all of the steps and products that Kerr, 34, use to get her glowing beauty look for her wedding day makeup trial.

The Kora Organics founder broke down all the goodies and techniques she used to get her “simple and timeless” bridal beauty vibe in an interview and video tutorial with Vogue. Kerr explained that after cleaning her skin, she misted with Kora Organics Balancing Rose Facial Mist along with her NuFace (a tightening gadget that requires water or a gel to work) for a little lift. Then, the supermodel applied the Kora Organics Noni Glow, which she uses morning and night because it is packed with antioxidants. To follow, she mixed a little bit of moisturizer with a lightweight Suqqu foundation.

For concealing around the eyes and over any imperfections, Kerr used RMS concealer because, she said, it’s “lightweight.” To follow, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel dabbed on her favorite blush of all time, La Prairie Rose Glow, which she dabbed on the apples of her cheeks and eyelids because “it makes the eyes pop.”

Then, Kerr popped a little powder down the center of her face to set the glow in place. For her lips, the newlywed used Laura Mercier lip liner in baby lips and Dior Lip Glow before brushing up her brows with Glossier Boy Brow, which Kerr said she is “obsessed with.” The model-turned-designer also added a little Tom Ford eyeshadow to her lids “to brighten” and then coated her lashes with a generous swipe of Lancôme Doll Eyes.

The final touch for Kerr’s blushing bridal look was a layer of Charlotte Tilbury Walk of Shame lipstick, and then a touch of Charlotte Tilbury Amazing Grace on top for what she called a “timeless and classic” pinky lip.

