Miranda Kerr’s Exquisite Wedding Dress: Get The Details

What do you wear for your fairytale wedding ceremony? If you’re Miranda Kerr, you go with custom Christian Dior designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The 34-year-old founder of Kora Organics married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, 27, on May 27, in a lavish and intimate ceremony attended by 45 guests.

While there was a social media ban on the big day, Vogue documented the details of Kerr’s princess-inspired custom Dior gown. The former Victoria’s Secret angel’s satin dress had a modest silhouette with a high neck and long sleeves with lily of the valley appliqué down the skirt. According to an Instagram post by Vogue, which shows Kerr and Spiegel surrounded by floor-to-ceiling floral arrangements, Kerr’s gown took two fittings and a “team of couturiers to design.”

In her interview with Vogue, the denim designer explains that she was inspired by the iconic gown worn by Grace Kelly at her 1956 wedding to the Prince of Monaco. On the demure design, Kerr says, “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back.” The model adds that her greatest sources of inspiration have always been Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and her grandmother.

To finish her bridal look, Kerr wore a custom-made headpiece designed by milliner Stephen Jones, which was also inspired by the Rear Window actress.

The lavish ceremony took place at Kerr and Spiegel’s Brentwood home and was said to be elegantly extravagant. The supermodel and tech mogul announced their engagement in July 2016. Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and the exes amicably share a 6-year-old son, Flynn, who served as a ring-bearer in the model’s intimate wedding celebration to her second husband.

Tell Us: What do you think of the modest wedding gown trend?

