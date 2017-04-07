Molly Ringwald: What's in My Bag?

Molly Ringwald is ecofriendly when she's in search of a purse. "I get nearly every bag second-hand," insists the mom of Mathilda, 13, and twins Adele and Roman, 7 (dad is writer Panio Gianopoulos, 41). "It's better for the planet!" The 49-year-old guest star on CW's Riverdale (Thursdays, 9 p.m.) dumps her Prada tote for Us.

PUCKER UP

"It's embarrassing the amount of lipstick that accumulates in my bag. Right now I'm into this Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in a coral-y pink. I wear it for day or night."

Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

REMEMBER THE '80S

"There's a funny line in Breakfast Club: Ally Sheedy says, 'You never know when you're gonna have to jam.' I carry my passport — you never know when you're gonna have to hop on a plane."

Shana Novak

PUSHING BUTTONS

"I have three little circular pins you put on a jacket. I don't know where or why I got them, but they're there."

SWEET READ

"My husband and I just celebrated our 16th anniversary. He's written me a poem every year, so I've been carrying this year's poem with me. Everyone says, 'Ugh, I'm lucky if I get a spa treatment!'"

KERNEL OF TRUTH

"My kids love popcorn, so I have the healthy stuff. I'm the only person in the world who doesn't like popcorn, but they love it."

Ringwald also carries a rose gold iPhone 6, Bose noise-canceling headphones, Maybelline Fresh Lash mascara, Revlon lip balm, Charlotte Tilbury and Trish McEvoy lip pencils, a Metrocard, bobby pins, spare change, a navy blue sleep mask, makeup brushes, an eyelash curler, Trident gum, a comb and spare change.

