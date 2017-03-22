Popping peepers! Molly Sims recently visited the Us Weekly Video Studio, where she dished all her best beauty secrets — including the only trick you need to make your eyes look a mile wide. Watch the video above from our video series "Celebrity Beauty Secrets!"

You May Also Like Elizabeth Hurley Swears by This Beauty Tip From Dame Joan Collins, 83

Her secret? A tried-and-true favorite. "White eyeliner inside the eye is probably an all-time fave [for making] your eyes look bigger," Sims, 43, tells Stylish. "Inside" means the inner corners, by the way, which immediately appear more open with a little white eyeliner, for anyone about to put their pencil to the test.

The American model, who shares three children with husband Scott Stuber, also revealed her biggest beauty splurge: La Prairie's Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation. While Sims acknowledged that the two-in-one product is pricey — $220 for the standard size! — she has a special reason for needing to up the ante on her foundation game.

"I have melasma and hyper-pigmentation when I'm pregnant," Sims explains. "All the moms out there know. It's called a 'pregnancy mask,' and it's basically dark spots on your face [across your cheeks]. It eventually goes away after you're pregnant."

For more beauty scoop from Sims, including her biggest beauty crushes — one's a Kardashian sister! — watch the video above!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.