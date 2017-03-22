Popping peepers! Molly Sims recently visited the Us Weekly Video Studio, where she dished all her best beauty secrets — including the only trick you need to make your eyes look a mile wide. Watch the video above from our video series "Celebrity Beauty Secrets!"
Her secret? A tried-and-true favorite. "White eyeliner inside the eye is probably an all-time fave [for making] your eyes look bigger," Sims, 43, tells Stylish. "Inside" means the inner corners, by the way, which immediately appear more open with a little white eyeliner, for anyone about to put their pencil to the test.
The American model, who shares three children with husband Scott Stuber, also revealed her biggest beauty splurge: La Prairie's Skin Caviar Concealer Foundation. While Sims acknowledged that the two-in-one product is pricey — $220 for the standard size! — she has a special reason for needing to up the ante on her foundation game.
"I have melasma and hyper-pigmentation when I'm pregnant," Sims explains. "All the moms out there know. It's called a 'pregnancy mask,' and it's basically dark spots on your face [across your cheeks]. It eventually goes away after you're pregnant."
For more beauty scoop from Sims, including her biggest beauty crushes — one's a Kardashian sister! — watch the video above!
Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.
Add a Comment